December is officially the most deadly month for children in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody in at least a decade, the agency's chief told ABC News on Sunday. Speaking with Martha Raddatz on This Week, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan called the child migrant deaths "devastating." This comes one day after President Trump commented for the first time, blaming the deaths on the Democrats for "their pathetic immigration policies," even though Republicans controlled the Senate, House, and presidency when the deaths occurred.

McAleenan spoke about the deaths without focusing on politics and expressed sadness, too. "Yes, two deaths this month," he said in response to Raddatz who began the interview on the subject. "Just absolutely devastating for us on every level. It’s been over a decade since we’ve had a child die anywhere in our processes. What I can tell you about these two cases — and I’ve looked at our operation reporting, the initial investigative reporting, I looked at the fathers’ statements and interviews — is that our agents did everything they could as soon as these children manifested symptoms of illness to save their lives."

Jakelin Caal, 7, and Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, both died after being taken into custody along with their dads after entering the United States along the border with Mexico.

