Topanga was a mom in Girl Meets World — and now, Danielle Fishel is becoming a mom IRL. Danielle Fishel is expecting her first child, and the announcement she and her husband made is too sweet. On Instagram on Wednesday, the Boy Meets World alum shared a photo of a pair of baby shoes in front of her husband's sneakers. She revealed that she and Jensen Karp are expecting a baby boy, and the bundle of joy is due in July.

"I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books," Fishel wrote on Instagram. The post continued:

"I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait."

In her Instagram Story, Fishel also shared a look into her baby-to-be's sex reveal and it'll delight anyone with a sweet tooth — she and her husband had a Los Angeles bakery, Blinkie's Donuts, spell out "It's a boy" with sprinkled donuts.

Fishel's husband also shared a funny baby announcement of his own on Instagram. Karp posted a photo of the two of them in front of their Christmas tree, with Fishel's hand over her stomach. But he also shared a pretty creepy image from facial recognition site MakeMeBabies that shows what their child might look like, based on photos of them.

"GUYS. We're having a baby boy. Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel," Karp wrote in his post. "Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo.‬.."

Karp is an executive producer and head writer for TNT's Drop the Mic. He and Fishel have been married since November, and it looks like their life together is off to a very happy start.

The couple's wedding looked gorgeous, based on the photos they've shared. There was even a sweet nod to Fishel's Girl Meets World role: Sabrina Carpenter was one of her bridesmaids. (Carpenter plays Topanga's daughter Riley's friend Maya on the show.) Karp's side of the bridal party, meanwhile, had some star power, too: John Mayer was a groomsman at the event.

Back in October, Fishel shared with Entertainment Tonight that she and Hailey Baldwin were talking about wedding planning at the same time. (Baldwin is a cohost on Drop the Mic, so she knows Fishel through Karp's work on the show.) "I absolutely love it," Fishel told ET of wedding planning. "Things are going along very well."

It looks like things have gotten even better for the happy couple since those wedding-planning days. Their pregnancy announcements are adorable, and it's clear they're more than ready to become parents. And with the baby Nikes featured in Fishel's post, their son is already on the way to becoming a style icon, too.