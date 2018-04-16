Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you won't believe this — but thankfully there's photo evidence. Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes took a selfie together. On Saturday, April 14, the former Housewife shared an Instagram of the two smiling and looking like they actually enjoy each other's company. "Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday [heart emoji]," Glanville captioned the image.

They were able to be in the same place while celebrating Glanville and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's son's 11th birthday. Based on their selfie, Jake Cibrian's party seemed to go off without a hitch.

It's amazing to see the RHOBH alum and the singer together, smiling, and cuddling for a photo. They've come a long way since the days of Glanville hitting back at Rimes on Twitter and the Bravo star calling the musician "insane". And, you now, the whole situation of Cibrian and Rimes meeting on set of their 2009 Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. Soon after, they were accused of having an affair and cheating on their now ex-spouses (Glanville and Dean Sheremet). In August 2009, Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville. In September 2009, Rimes and Sheremet announced their decision to divorce.

Cibrian and Rimes admitted their relationship didn't start off the best way. In the July 2014 trailer for their now-cancelled VH1 reality show, LeAnn & Eddie, Rimes said, "Our relationship didn't quite start off like we had planned." The 44-year-old actor added, "We were both married to other people when we fell in love. Was it the best way to start off? Of course not, but it happened."

Since Rimes and Cibrian's relationship went public, Glanville never held back her feelings about the couple, who married in April 2011. Her actions caused Cibrian to open up to E! News in July 2010, where he said, "I can't change the past and I'm truly sorry that people got hurt along the way but not everything reported in the media is reality and continuing to rehash things publicly only makes it more difficult for everyone to heal." He continued, "I hope for the sake of our children we can all move forward and heal privately. I wish their mother nothing but the best."

Well, it certainly seems they've put most, if not all, of their negative past behind them. Based on Glanville's caption, they've apparently made "peace" and have moved forward. Bravo fans probably never thought they'd see this day, but it's wonderful, especially for Glanville and Cibrian's two boys, Mason and Jake.

During Glanville's March Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance (below), the 45-year-old reality star opened up about her current relationship with Rimes. "How are you getting along with Eddie and LeAnn, by the way?" Cohen asked her. "We're great," she said, before adding, "Well, I had to be, because I was going to [Celebrity] Big Brother. I'm like, 'Can you watch my kids for this long?' And now he's doing a show in Vancouver and now I have the boys. It's good."

Even in March 2012 Glanville and Rimes were smiling and sitting together at Jake's soccer game. In June 2016, Glanville revealed on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos she, Cibrian and Rimes "have to be a unit" for the kids.

"I think that I’ve acted like a child enough during the seven years," the Bravolebrity admitted to Maria Menounos. "As the kids are getting older — something did happen with one of them, and I don’t really want to go into it, but it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn and myself, realize we have to be together on this." She added, "We have to stick together in order to keep these little boys in line and to keep them from not manipulating us against each other, and we need to be together for them."

At one point during their chat, Glanville even referred to Rimes as her "friend". As she said, "I think that LeAnn finally realizes that I don’t want your man. That’s all done, but we can all still get along and be friends, and so we are."

Well, it definitely looks like Glanville and Rimes do have somewhat of a friendship. So much so, they are comfortable enough taking a selfie. Their photo is a true testament to their current relationship and how serious they are about living a more positive life together.