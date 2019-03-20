The internet’s favorite brand-free e-commerce site is expanding its product line yet again, and it will seriously elevate your health and wellness game. Brandless is launching an everyday wellness collection on Mar. 20, the company told Bustle in an email. This is Brandless’ first-ever wellness line, and it will feature 15 premium products, including high-quality supplements, vitamins, essential oils, and super-food powders.

"Brandless believes in making wellness accessible to everybody, so they’re making it easier to access high-quality wellness products for less,” the company told Bustle in an email.

The new line features several superfoods and powders from $5 to $9 that Brandless says you can add to smoothies, lattes, baked goods, or other recipes. There are lots of different flavors to choose from, too, like matcha green tea powder, moringa powder, and maca powder. If you're looking to expand or start an essential oil collection, there are four essential oils to choose from at $5 or less, including eucalyptus, lemon, tea tree, and peppermint.

The collection also has three gummy vitamin formulas to choose from — men’s, women’s, and kids’ — all for $9 for 60- and 63-count bottles. There’s also a large assortment of supplements, from multivitamins, melatonin, Omega-3 fish oil, probiotics, and much more. Prices range from $3 to $9 for 14- to 60-count bottles, or two month's worth of daily vitamins.

If there’s something you’ll want to get regularly, Brandless also has a subscription service to help you keep stocked up on your favorite items. Every subscription box comes with a free, full-sized Brandless product curated by one of the Brandless Life editors. Brandless says you can edit the items in your subscription box any time up to the day before it ships.

Brandless launched online in 2017 with the original intention of selling its products for only $3, according to Business Insider, though items have expanded in price since then. Founders Tina Sharkey and Ido Leffler designed Brandless around the way consumers shop based on their values — like preferences for organic or non-GMO products — rather than specific brands, Business Insider reports.

"[Brandless] widens the door and the [financial] entry point for virtually everyone to be able to start to buy their values, share their values, and live and eat their values in a way that has been inaccessible and prohibitive for most people living on average wages in this country," Sharkey told Business Insider in 2017.

The service Brandless provides is different from generic versions of brand-name products you see in your local stores. In those cases, stores hire manufacturers to make similar versions of name-brand products, according to Policygenius. Generics aren’t necessarily lower quality than name brand products, says Policygenius; just check the ingredients to make sure the generic matches the name-brand product you're looking to buy. Despite its name, Brandless is still, well, a brand.

"Let’s be clear, we’re intentionally building a brand," Aaron Magness, chief marketing officer for Brandless, told Forbes. "We’re not an anti-brand or a generic brand, we’re just reimagining what it means to be a brand."

As Brandless continues to expand its product lines, it’ll be exciting to see what other value-based items they'll bring to market. For shoppers who are more interested in what's in a product rather than what's on the label, this launch might help you get your wellness products on a timely schedule.