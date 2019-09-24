When Bravo cast Braunwyn Windham-Burke for this season of the Real Housewives Of Orange County, it got a two-for-one deal. Braunwyn's mom Dr. Deb has graced RHOC a few times already this season and each and every instance she brought it. Luckily for fans, Braunwyn confirmed there will a lot of Dr. Deb this season. In August 2019, Braunwyn told Entertainment Tonight, "My mom is fun! She is big and bright and colorful and, yeah, she's a big part of the show."

Even though Braunwyn is a mother herself, her role as a daughter is a major part of her storyline this season. In September, Braunwyn told Bravo's The Daily Dish, "My relationship with my mom is more complicated than she realizes. I do know though that parents and children often have very different recollections of things and that I’m only seeing things from my point of view."

Still, despite their differences, Braunwyn declared, "I love my mom so much and really respect the fact that, as a single mom, she supported us and worked hard to become a doctor." Yes, you heard that right. In addition to being a "retired rock star" who used to bring her baby daughter to Whiskey A Go Go and the Roxy, Deb really did go to medical school and become a doctor who practiced for over 25 years.

Listen, there is so much more to this woman than her multi-colored deadlocks. Here are some other fascinating facts about Dr. Deb's life.

She's Been Married For 37 Years

On the Sept. 10 RHOC episode, Dr. Deb revealed that she's been married to endovascular neurosurgeon Brian Herman for thirty-seven years. She also revealed, "I love younger men. I was twenty-seven. He was nineteen." Dr. Deb joked with the cast, "but when I met him, he was nineteen and he played frisbee." And now, they're both doctors who attend the Burning Man music festival every year.

She Has 3 Kids

Braunwyn is a mom of eight, but Deb is a mom of three. In addition to Braunwyn, Deb has a daughter named Mikaela and a son named Marley.

She LIVES At Burning Man

OK, not really, but she does go every year and seems to be really ingrained in the community Dr. Deb compared Burning Man to RHOC in an Aug. 27 Instagram post, joking, "Experimenting for the next week... Burning Man, an experiment in temporary community, with a lot more camp drama than the Real Housewives! We’re doing a new series called Real housewives of Black Rock City." If only this was filmed for the show. Or better yet, a Dr. Deb spin-off series.

She Embraces Aging

Unlike many Housewives who go to extreme lengths to avoid aging, Dr. Deb describes herself as a "proaging activist" in her Instagram bio. On Sept. 13, she declared, "I’m not offended by the reference or the word OLD, I embrace it."

She Hangs With Housewives

Dr. Deb has been fully embraced by the OC Housewives in real life and on social media. She has become one of the ladies and is more than just "Braunwyn's mom" to the RHOC cast. She has even hung out with Dallas Housewives Stephanie Hollman and Kary Brittingham.

The past few seasons of RHOC have not been the most exciting, but thanks to Dr. Deb there's a lot to look forward to in Season 14. For Season 15, they should just hand Deb an orange and call it a day. Though Braunwyn might have something to say about that.