A black councilwoman in Rio de Janeiro who was popular for fighting against police brutality was shot dead Wednesday night in what appeared to be an assassination, local law enforcement said. Marielle Franco was killed in Rio while driving back from a black women's empowerment event. Police are beginning an investigation into her death, and political outrage is already growing.

On the night of her murder, 38-year-old Franco attended and live-tweeted a panel of young, black female speakers about creating more structural opportunity for black women. She left the event with a press officer and her driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes. In the middle of their drive, two men in a separate vehicle reportedly approached and shot a gun into their car nine times. Franco and Gomes were killed. The press officer, who sat in the back, survived.

"It's staggering, and a chilling reflection about Brazil today, that they thought they could do this with impunity," journalist Glenn Greenwald said on Thursday.

Rio law enforcement said that it is opening an investigation into the attack. Amnesty International urged that investigators continue until they identify the "the context, motive and responsibility" for the murder.

More to come ...