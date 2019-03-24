One controversial Supreme Court justice will begin teaching abroad in Europe this year. Justice Brett Kavanaugh will co-teach a summer course in England, according to CNN, as part of George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School study abroad program. The course will reportedly focus on the history of the U.S. Constitution.

"It is a rare opportunity for students to learn from a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and we believe that contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students," the school said, according to CNN.

The course, itself, will examine "the origins and creation of the U.S. Constitution just outside of London in Runnymede, England, the location of the sealing of the Magna Carta," the university's Antonin Scalia Law School said, according to Politico.

While taking a course with a sitting Supreme Court justice might be a "rare opportunity," it's not unusual for the justices to take short-term teaching positions, according to The Hill. Justice Neil Gorsuch will also be teaching abroad this summer, according to the news outlet — albeit in Rome, not England.

That course, according to CNN will be "about the historical roots and the modern application of the separation of powers in the national security context."

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

