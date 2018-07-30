In early July, President Donald Trump named his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court of the United States. Since then, Trump's nominee has certainly engendered controversy. Lately, Brett Kavanaugh's former Bush administration role has been raising eyebrows among Democrats, with many demanding to see records from that time period to better understand how Kavanaugh may view executive power, among other things.

As The Hill reported, Kavanaugh previously worked as a staff secretary in the Bush administration from 2003-2006. The New York Times reported that staff secretaries often play important roles in the White House, typically discussing documents with senior White House officials before they are submitted to the president. As the paper noted, staff secretaries often write cover letters to accompany documents, particularly if White House staff disagree on the issue to which the document relates. Rajesh De, a former staff secretary in the Obama administration, highlighted the potentially impactful nature of the role when speaking with the paper:

The staff secretary role is potentially very influential, depending upon how he is utilized by the president ... This is the last person to review, comment on, or adjudicate differences with respect to material sent to the president, and may need to synthesize or explain differing points of view on issues of significance ...

Democrats are particularly interested in seeing records from Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary because they believe the documents could provide insight into how Kavanaugh approaches the law. As CBS News described, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Kavanaugh himself has previously descried his staff secretary work as "the most interesting and, in many ways, among the most instructive" years of his life. Therefore, as Schumer asserted on Thursday, "why shouldn't the American people see what instructed him?"

Moreover, as the New York Times reported, Democrats are also interested in Kavanaugh's potential role in President Bush's controversial use of signing statements during his administration. During the Bush administration, the then-President used signing statements to claim he had the power to override various laws.

