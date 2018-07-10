On Monday night, after being officially announced as Trump's nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh talked about his wife Ashley Estes to reporters at the White House. "We met in 2001 when we both worked at the White House," Kavanaugh said. "Our first date was on September 10th. The next morning, I was a few steps behind her when the Secret Service shouted at all of us to sprint out the front steps of the White House because there was an inbound plane."

Kavanaugh continued, "In the difficult weeks that followed, Ashley was a source of strength, for President Bush, for everyone in this building. Through bad days, and so many better days, she's been a great wife and an inspiring mom."

Kavanaugh finished by saying, "I thank God every day for my family."

As the Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh will now have to go through the voting process by the Senate, in which more than half of the Senate will have to approve him before he is elected to the Supreme Court bench. Currently, there are 49 Democrats, which means that at least one Republican would have to vote against him for him not to make the appointment.

According to Politico, Estes was the personal secretary to George W. Bush during his presidency, which was where she met Kavanaugh. She worked in the White House from 2001 to 2005, and was also Bush's secretary during his stint as Governor of Texas from 1996-1999, according to Heavy.

Estes' wedding with Kavanaugh was as politically star-studded as one would imagine—according to The Washingtonian, President Bush and his wife attended their wedding, and their wedding planner noted, “It was the only wedding in the hundreds I have planned where all of the guests were in their seats 15 minutes early." She added, “There’s no lollygagging when Secret Service are holding machine guns outside of the church.”

Now, Estes is the town manager of the village of Chevy Chase Section 5, a section of Maryland. Her position is reportedly non-partisan, and oversees 227 houses as well as one restaurant.

Estes and Kvannaugh have two daughters, Margaret and Liza. In Kavanaugh's speech, he noted that Margaret was "an athlete and loved books," while Liza was "an athlete who loved to talk."

