Theresa May has now made a declaration outlining the UK's proposed relationship with the EU post-Brexit (whenever that happens) — and it's been trashed by almost everyone — even her own party. At this point, Brexit is started to feel like a weird nightmare that just won't end. It's been all over the news over the past few years and it'll undoubtedly be discussed at office parties and over Christmas dinner once the drinks have been flowing. If it's getting to you, you're not the only one. Brexit is stressing Brits out, according to this new study.

Headspace, the brand behind the popular meditation app, have produced The British State of Mind report looking into what is worrying Brits the most. The research was headed up by Dr. Megan Jones, the chief science officer at Headspace, whose work usually focuses on "making mental healthcare more effective, more affordable, and more accessible while changing the culture around mental health and wellness," according to her bio.

Jones and her team polled 2,000 adults (aged 18 and upwards) across the breadth of the country who work and/or study in the UK. From that sample they found that 4 in 10 people in the UK report being stressed, which according to the report means that, on average 1 in 3 Brits are more stressed than they were been five years ago. And it's no coincidence that five years ago, Brexit would have sounded like nothing more than a weird breakfast cereal. The report finds that Brexit is stressing out 70% of Brits, and global warming and pollution follow close behind, with 67% and 65% of the population claiming to be worried by the issues respectively.

Besides political stressors, it probably comes of less surprise that a lack of sleep is responsible for stress. An astounding 9 out of 10 Brits report feeling stressed about having a lack of sleep. No more so than on a Sunday night, as the report shows that that dreary part of Sunday night which bleeds into Monday morning, irks Brits the most. What else? Well, you might not like this last one.

Headspace advises you to replace at least one cup of tea or coffee or day with a meditation session, since caffeine is said to raise stress levels. And, according to Dr Jones' expert advice: "Headspace is backed by science and is one of the only meditation apps committed to advancing the field of mindfulness meditation through clinically-validated research on their product." So trust the app and maybe think twice about that ninth cup of the day.

And of all the groups most affected by these stressors, according to the report it's millennials and Gen-Z who are hit the hardest. It also suggests that people aren't talking enough about their stress. The study concludes that one in two Brits would prefer not to talk about their worries. But hopefully, with the awareness that this study will bring, more Brits will be able to open up about the things that make them stressed — even Brexit.