Brighten Up A Dull Complexion With The Best Face Serums On Walmart.com
My generally mild combination skin goes crazy in the winter — it loses hydration and over-produces oil to compensate, leaving my face feeling tight but still looking insanely shiny. For this reason, I switch up my routine seasonally and turn to the best face serums at Walmart.com to help keep my skin hydrated. If switching up your serums from season to season isn’t something you practice, this might be the time to reconsider.
Think about it: During the summer your skin is exposed to much more sunlight, so getting a vitamin C serum that helps reverse previous UV damage is non-negotiable. It's also much more humid during the summer, so looking radiant and dewy just happens naturally. During the winter, however, we’re indoors more often with out heaters constantly blasting dry hot air, so our skin typically lacks moisture. Moisture is the key to radiant skin, so if you've ever struggled with dull skin in winter, it's likely your skin is just thirsty.
Rotating serums in and out of your routine to address specific seasonal conditions like these will help keep your skin radiant all year long. So, if you're ready to make the swap, discover a few of the best serums to brighten up a dull complexion during winter, available on Walmart.com, below!
For Brighter Skin, Reach For A Concentrated Vitamin C Serum
Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Serum
$20
After a summer full of sun exposure, a highly concentrated vitamin C serum can help reverse uneven skin tone (think: sun spots, freckles, discoloration) and boost collagen levels to keep your skin bright and youthful.
For More Even Skin, Try A Retinol Serum
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Facial Serum
$15
The first thing I do come winter is adding a retinol serum into my routine. It's important to only use retinol when you know you won't be exposed to the sun for long hours, so wintertime is a perfect season to experiment with one of skincare's favorite ingredients.
Erase Sun Spots And Acne Scars With This Correcting Serum
Peter Thomas Roth De-Spot Skin Brightening Corrector Facial Serum
$75
This brightening serum is another great option for uneven skin tone. It not only helps reverse dark spots and discoloration due to aging and sun damage but can fade away acne scars, too.
Get Brighter Skin Naturally With This Daisy Extract Serum
Burt's Bees Brightening Skin Perfecting Serum
$9
This 99% natural formula with daisy extract diminishes dark spots and evens out the skin tone for an all-around more even, brighter complexion.
Get Brighter Skin This Winter With A BHA Serum
Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid
$16
BHA is a chemical exfoliant that's great for clearing out the pores (especially blackheads). Its exfoliating properties can also keep your skin looking glowy and smooth. This liquid-gel formula is a great entry-level option.
For Maximum Brightness, Try This Fan-Favorite Vitamin C Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30 Vitamin C Brightening Serum
$45
Another fan-favorite vitamin C serum, this formula has a low molecular weight to ensure complete absorption and maximum results.
Get Brighter Skin This Winter With A Botanical-Rich Oil
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
$70
This ultra-hydrating facial oil replenishes and restores the skin while you sleep. It's 99.8% natural formula is rich with botanical extracts and essential oils to brighten and smoothe the skin.
Exfoliate Dead Skin With This AHA/BHA/PHA Formula
SOME BY MI AHA.BHA.PHA 30 Days Miracle Serum
$29
This AHA, BHA, and PHA formula with tea tree oil and centella extract helps increase cell turnover to remove dead skin cells and reduce breakouts, all while giving the skin a lit-from-within radiance.
Hydrate With Hyaluronic Acid For A Brighter Complexion
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum
$24
Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse ingredient for moisture. It holds 1,000 times its weight in water, so when applied to the skin it hydrates and plumps for a healthy, brighter glow.
Brighten Your Complexion With A Naturally Exfoliating Vitamin A Serum
Mad Hippie Mad Hippie Vitamin A Serum
$25
With vitamin A and sodium hyaluronate, this advanced formula to naturally exfoliates the skin, hydrates, and plumps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, for an all-around brighter complexion.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.