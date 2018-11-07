Brighten Up A Dull Complexion With The Best Face Serums On Walmart.com

My generally mild combination skin goes crazy in the winter — it loses hydration and over-produces oil to compensate, leaving my face feeling tight but still looking insanely shiny. For this reason, I switch up my routine seasonally and turn to the best face serums at Walmart.com to help keep my skin hydrated. If switching up your serums from season to season isn’t something you practice, this might be the time to reconsider.

Think about it: During the summer your skin is exposed to much more sunlight, so getting a vitamin C serum that helps reverse previous UV damage is non-negotiable. It's also much more humid during the summer, so looking radiant and dewy just happens naturally. During the winter, however, we’re indoors more often with out heaters constantly blasting dry hot air, so our skin typically lacks moisture. Moisture is the key to radiant skin, so if you've ever struggled with dull skin in winter, it's likely your skin is just thirsty.

Rotating serums in and out of your routine to address specific seasonal conditions like these will help keep your skin radiant all year long. So, if you're ready to make the swap, discover a few of the best serums to brighten up a dull complexion during winter, available on Walmart.com, below!

For Brighter Skin, Reach For A Concentrated Vitamin C Serum

Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Serum $20 Walmart After a summer full of sun exposure, a highly concentrated vitamin C serum can help reverse uneven skin tone (think: sun spots, freckles, discoloration) and boost collagen levels to keep your skin bright and youthful. Shop Now

For More Even Skin, Try A Retinol Serum

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Facial Serum $15 Walmart The first thing I do come winter is adding a retinol serum into my routine. It's important to only use retinol when you know you won't be exposed to the sun for long hours, so wintertime is a perfect season to experiment with one of skincare's favorite ingredients. Shop Now

Erase Sun Spots And Acne Scars With This Correcting Serum

Get Brighter Skin Naturally With This Daisy Extract Serum

Get Brighter Skin This Winter With A BHA Serum

Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid $16 Walmart BHA is a chemical exfoliant that's great for clearing out the pores (especially blackheads). Its exfoliating properties can also keep your skin looking glowy and smooth. This liquid-gel formula is a great entry-level option. Shop Now

For Maximum Brightness, Try This Fan-Favorite Vitamin C Serum

Get Brighter Skin This Winter With A Botanical-Rich Oil

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate $70 Walmart This ultra-hydrating facial oil replenishes and restores the skin while you sleep. It's 99.8% natural formula is rich with botanical extracts and essential oils to brighten and smoothe the skin. Shop Now

Exfoliate Dead Skin With This AHA/BHA/PHA Formula

Hydrate With Hyaluronic Acid For A Brighter Complexion

Brighten Your Complexion With A Naturally Exfoliating Vitamin A Serum

