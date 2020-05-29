It's Britney, b*itch — and she's finally back with new music. On Friday, May 29, Britney Spears released "Mood Ring," her first song in four years, shortly after fans managed to get her 2016 album, Glory, to the top of the iTunes pop charts. The song was originally included as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of that album, but fans have been clamoring for Spears to release it in the United States for years.

"You've been asking for it," the singer teased on her Instagram Story, before dropping the updated version of the song — appropriately titled "Mood Ring (By Demand)" and produced by DJ Mustard — on Friday. "My love is a mood ring / Up and down emotions, all these mood swings / You know how to read the touch of my skin / Nothing on my body but this mood ring / You change me," she sings in the chorus.

Spears celebrated the "Mood Ring" release on Instagram as a gift to her fans, who have continued to support her and the Glory album since its release. "Repurposed this [art] since we didn’t use it... You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go!!!!" the singer wrote, referencing the desert photoshoot she did to create the cover for her 2016 album. "What was requested next is out now," she continued, adding that, "I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud."

Glory received positive reviews from critics and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart when it was released back in 2016, but thanks to the efforts of her fans, the album hit the top of the iTunes Pop Charts in early May. To share her gratitude, Spears released some brand new "cover art" for the record on Instagram, which featured the singer lying in the desert wearing a gold, chainmail bathing suit.

"You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram while unveiling the sexy new image. "Couldn’t have done it without you all!" According to Variety, the photo was shot by famed photographer David LaChappelle, and was originally planned to be the album's cover art, before Spears and her team decided to switch to something less racy. A source told the outlet that the singer decided to release the new cover "on her own," as a way of thanking her fans for continuing to support Glory.

Despite Spears' decision to revamp her album art and release "Mood Ring" internationally, the singer isn't currently working on any new music at the moment. "She's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good. Britney deserves that," her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, told The Hollywood Reporter recently. "She's worked her ass off. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to."

Jamie Lynn continued, "She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything — at the moment. She's taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she'll make it. I don’t think you can ever retire someone from their passion." For now, fans will simply have to enjoy finally having a brand new release from Spears — even if that release is technically not all that new.