Internet-beloved skier Gus Kenworthy may have entered the men's ski slopestyle event a little worse for wear, sporting a thumb he broke in practice Feb. 15 and a recently drained hematoma on his hip, but he had no shortage of love as he took to the slopes. Kenworthy, who is one of two openly gay male U.S. Olympians, woke up on the morning of the men's slopestyle competition to a sweet, supportive tweet from none other than Britney Spears, and the internet is here for it.

"So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch," Spears tweeted Feb. 17. Kenworthy responded to Spears' tweet with an equally sweet, "Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I'm gonna ski today because I'm LITERALLY dead now but I'm gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney!"

Kenworthy appears to have gone several extra miles, because he ended up having two excellent qualifying round runs that put him in seventh place heading into the men's slopestyle finals. According to USA TODAY reporter Rachel Axon, Kenworthy wrapped his broken thumb and wore mittens, but didn't wear his thumb brace into the competition.

His thumb didn't appear to affect his performance, and neither did his hip, from which he had to have six vials of blood removed thanks to a hematoma, USA TODAY reported. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a hematoma is a bruise that is swollen, raised, or painful because of "a mass of clotted or coagulated blood."

Kenworthy kept up his trademark humor about his injuries, joking that his broken thumb would get him out of shaking Vice President Mike Pence's hand, and when he was in treatment for his hematoma, saying in his Instagram story, "My butt's about to get drained but I'm low-key thinking about just injuring the other side cause I have a frickin' booty right now. I feel like Adam Rippon in his ice skating pants," he added, Insider reported.

Along with love from his boyfriend Matt Wilkas, who shared a celebratory kiss with him that was broadcast on NBC, Kenworthy was also supported in PyeongChang by folks who appear to be family members carrying rainbow flags.

And of course, fans who aren't in PyeongChang took to social media to share their love.

Some were in awe of his sheer grit.

And some gave him props for being a role model.

One thing's for sure: No matter where in the ranks Kenworthy ends up during the slopestyle finals, his loyal fanbase isn't going to budge one inch. And it looks like Spears is a serious contender for the gold when it comes to being a Kenworthy fan.