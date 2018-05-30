Couples planning wedding ceremonies can expect that not all of their RSVP cards will be returned. Still, most people would probably at least expect their immediate family members to respond, and to come to the wedding in the first place. Apparently, though, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, won't be at Brody Jenner's wedding — and it sounds like they didn't RSVP at all. Brody is marrying model Kaitlynn Carter, after getting engaged to her in May 2016.

"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," Brody told People in an interview published Tuesday. He also told the magazine that Kendall and Kylie will be "missed" at his upcoming nuptials, saying to People:

Sadly, it's not much of a surprise that the young Jenner sisters won't be at their brother's wedding. As People points out, Brody said in February that he hasn't seen Kylie in "a couple years." In fact, he told TMZ that he didn't know Kylie was pregnant until after Stormi was born. Brody also told the outlet that he'd "hopefully" get to meet his niece soon. "Well, now I've found out, and, yeah, for sure, I would love to see her," he told TMZ. He added that he had "no idea" why he hadn't seen his sister in so long, though he admitted that his younger siblings are busy, and their relationship "is what it is."

Based on Brody's earlier statements, it's safe to assume he's not close with his younger sisters these days. And on top of that, Caitlyn Jenner reportedly won't be at her son's wedding, either. Sources have told Entertainment Tonight and TMZ that Caitlyn has work commitments that will keep her from attending the wedding.

Still, it sounds like she and Brody are close and that there aren't hard feelings about Caitlyn missing Brody's wedding. An unnamed source told People that even though Caitlyn won't be at the ceremony, "everything is good" between them, and Caitlyn "will be throwing a big party" for the newlyweds after their destination wedding. Caitlyn also attended her future daughter-in-law's bridal shower in April, People notes.

Even though not all of Brody's family members are attending, it sounds like things are coming together for the wedding ceremony, which will be held on Nihi Sumba Island in Indonesia. And Brody's brother (and best man) Brandon Jenner, along with his mom, Linda Thompson, will be at the ceremony, according to People. The two of them, along with the couple and other friends and family, are already at the island. It's not clear exactly when the ceremony is, but it's a safe bet to guess it will be held this weekend, since the wedding party is already on location.

Thompson also shared an Instagram photo of Brody and Kaitlynn taking a selfie together on Tuesday, and it looks like there are no pre-wedding jitters for these two. "The soon to be newlyweds @kaitlynn & @brodyjenner taking a selfie...😜😍 #JennerIsland #Bali #Seminyak," she captioned the photo. Based on her caption, it looks like "#JennerIsland" might be the couple's wedding hashtag — or at least something that Thompson's trying to get going.

As for Kendall and Kylie, it doesn't look like the two of them have commented on the reports about Brody's wedding on their own social media platforms. Maybe they'll reach out to their brother in private to congratulate him on the big day.