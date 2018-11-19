The last vote counts in Florida were just certified on Sunday — nearly two weeks after Election Day following machine and hand recounts in some of the most contentious races. Now, one local official in charge of overseeing the election process is out. Frequent Trump target Brenda Snipes resigned as Broward County Supervisor of Elections on Sunday. The president had called her a "disaster" — and she was even criticized by Democrats.

The county, just north of Miami-Dade, is one of the most Democratic in the state. Alleged missteps there hurt Dems in 2018 — but this is nothing new. Snipes was first appointed to the job in 2003 by Gov. Jeb Bush following the trouble with recounts in 2000. She has won reelection ever since, but her office was criticized for actions in 2004, 2016, and now 2018.

Her time in office will end in January according to the resignation letter that she sent to Gov. Rick Scott. "Although I have enjoyed this work tremendously over these many election cycles, both large and small, I am ready to pass the torch," Snipes wrote in the letter, which was obtained by CNN. Snipes also said that she had never planned to stay as long as she has.

More to come ...