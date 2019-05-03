Pride Month is coming, and with it come some snazzy new beers. In a press release on Friday, May 3, Bud Light announced the release of rainbow bottles for Pride. And while they look like a big, shiny roll of Life Savers that happens to be filled with booze — surely, reason enough to buy them for some people — the sale of the special bottles will also benefit GLAAD.

The rainbow bottles will not be available on supermarket shelves, but rather will be exclusive to bars and a couple of events. The beers will be available throughout the month of June, and for every case sold from May 27 to June 30, "Bud Light will donate $1 to GLAAD, up to $150,000 to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love."

In addition to being available in bars, the bottles will debut at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4. They will also be available at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, which will take place from May 31 to June 2. Bud Light notes that the Bud Light Dive Bar Sessions stages at Governors Ball will feature a lineup of all LGBTQ+ artists on Saturday, June 1. According to the festival schedule, these musicians include Leland, Lauren Sanderson, and Vincint.

Obviously, the bottles are inspired by the rainbow pride flag, but the press release also explains that instead of Bud Light's creed that is normally printed on the bottles, they feature "words of inclusivity and support."

Bud Light and GLAAD have been partnering up for 20 years, something both the brand and the organization commented on in the release.

"For twenty consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people," Zeke Stokes, GLAAD's Chief Programs Officer said. "Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands."

Andy Goeler, the Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement, "Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it. The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond. With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD's initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall."

In the past, GLAAD supported Bud Light on its release of an ad featuring a transgender actor with a message about labels belonging on beer, not people, and on an ad featuring same-sex wedding. The bottles are just the latest in a long partnership and, again, are something that will get people talking — and showing off their rainbow bottles on social media.