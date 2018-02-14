Burberry's signature plaid pattern has recently returned to prominence in the brand's apparel. But the checked print is getting a colorful makeover — and for an important cause. Buberry's rainbow check pattern factors prominently into the brand's Fall 2018 collection. The updated version features red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple woven into the hallmark print. It's a symbol of the British brand's support of the LGBTQ community and three charities. Ultimately, it's a display of diversity and acceptance.

The rainbow print also defines the final collection of outgoing creative director Christopher Bailey. Since the rainbow is a symbol of both pride and inclusiveness, it made perfect sense for Bailey to incorporate it into his sartorial swan song. He makes his exit by broadening visibility of the LGBTQ community worldwide.

"My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to and in support of some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world," Bailey said in a statement that was included in the Instagram caption revealing the print. "There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity."

The rainbow check collection will be revealed during the brand's runway show in London on Feb. 17. It's a "see now, buy now" range that will be purchasable immediately after the show, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Burberry is also making donations to three organizations: The Albert Kennedy Trust, ILGA (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association), and The Trevor Project.

The groups serve at risk members of the LGBTQ community, working to further awareness and increase resources. The amount of the brand's donations remains undisclosed. But WWD reports that the funds will be used to support various programs.

Courtesy of Burberry

This cap offers a sneak peek of what to expect from the rainbow check range. It features the print seamlessly woven into the familiar pattern. It's a subtle but powerful revamp of an instantly recognizable design.

Twitter was extremely pleased with the gestures on Burberry's part. The brand is financially and fashionably fostering critically important initiatives.

Inclusion isn't a "trend." It's truly becoming the new standard.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne, who is sexually fluid, has worked with Burberry and voiced her support for the move.

Burberry fans are also impressed by how the pattern looks. The subtle pop of color provided by the rainbow check is a modern contrast to the classic tan tartan. Since the collection is limited edition, it's even more special.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Burberry's resurrection of the plaid pattern is recent. It became popular as far back as the 1920s, since it was used in the lining of the brand's infamous trench coats. The rise of fake versions caused the brand to reduce instances of the print in its pieces. However, it was reintroduced to runway shows for the Spring 2018 collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Logos remain a major fashion trend — and it was the perfect time for Burberry to revisit.

If you want to see the rainbow check make its debut during the Burberry runway show on Saturday, sign up for updates via the brand's site.

The Burberry rainbow check pattern is the best way to mix opposing prints — with a message of acceptance.