If you're someone who regularly waits in line at coffee shops to get your morning cappuccino, you're more than familiar with the worst part of wanting a hot cup of joe every day: the prices rack up (very quickly). It makes a lot of us cringe to think about how much that adds up each week. Burger King has officially swooped in with an incredible solution to our coffee-related problems: it's running a promotion where customers can get a cup of Burger King coffee every day for only $5 a month.

Per a press release, the chain's brand new BK Café Coffee subscription started March 15, so you're among the first to know about this sweet new deal (although it'll be hard not to immediately tell every single fellow coffee lover you know). So, how do you get in on the savings? To enjoy a month of coffee whenever you want for a total of only $5, download Burger King's BK app, where you can use the offers tab to sign up for the BK Café Coffee subscription. Each cup is freshly brewed to produce a perfectly balanced flavor, and is made with 100 percent Arabica beans.

Burger King

Burger King's newest coffee service is different from a lot of the current coffee promotions you've seen before. All you have to do is open the BK app daily to redeem your small cup of brewed coffee from participating locations (check out where you can find a Burger King near you here). It seems that the chain knows exactly what the people want. “We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests experience in our restaurants,” Chris Finazzo, president of the North American Burger King Corporation, explained in a press release. "We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month."

If you start using the service and are dying to know which other caffeinated options Burger King offers, look no further: among the other drink menu listings are the chain's signature Iced Coffees and Frappes. BK Café Iced Vanilla Coffee is also made 100 percent Arabica beans combined with silky cream and the customer's choice of flavored Vanilla syrup for the perfect, refreshing iced coffee experience. BK Café Iced Mocha Coffee offers you a choice of mocha syrup to personalize your cup of iced coffee exactly how you want to. Then we have the chain's BK Café Mocha Frappe, blended until totally smooth and creamy with mocha flavor and topped off with a swirl of whipped cream. Last but certainly not least' Burger King's BK Café Caramel Frappe offers the same great frappuccino experience with the addition of a delectable caramel flavoring.

Don't miss out on the chance to get a full month of coffee for only $5 —chances like this usually only exist in our dreams, coffee fanatics. Head over to Burger King's app to save your wallet a ton of trouble and allow you to enjoy all the coffee you want.