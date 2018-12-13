Our new favorite holiday is amongst us. As the snow falls and the carols ring, Burger King has decided to get in on the seasonal action. Burger King's 12 Days of Cheesemas is here and I can assure you that it's your new favorite holiday. Okay, so Cheesemas might not actually be an ~official~ holiday, but national food holidays have become a traditional trend in 2018. And if dinner is your religion, you're going to want to visit Burger King a lot this holiday season.

The time between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve is prime time for piling treats up on your plate. And now you can add the classic burger chain to your holiday munching itinerary. There are a lot of opportunities to dash through the snow to Burger King. But you'll want to make sure that you get to that drive-thru for at least 12 particular days.

From now through Dec. 24, Burger King customers who order through the Burger King app are eligible to win one of a ~whopping~ 8,000+ prizes. And the prizes aren't just a little plastic toy. The prizes that are up for grabs will blow your holiday wish list away.

There are approximately 8,004 instant win prizes that include Custom Cheesemas ornaments and knit socks. But there are some major item prizes that won't fit into a stocking. And some that are much bigger than can fit under a Christmas tree. Prizes include 23,000 1-cent Burger King coupons, Burger King swag to complete your fresh style, an iPad Pro, PlayStation 4 and more. That "more" includes even bigger rewards.

Just by ordering a whopper through the Burger King app until Dec. 24, you could win a year's worth of free Burger King. That's one way to start the new year off right. More prizes you'll be playing for are a 2019 Jeep Latitude, a trip for two to Bermuda including roundtrip travel and a dive excursion of shipwrecks, $500 worth of airline credit, and thousands of dollars. All because you ordered food on an app. Winning doesn't get easier than that! Now through Dec. 24, Burger King is giving us all the chance to make 2019 the biggest year yet. Think of all the places you can go in that 2019 Jeep Latitude! Certainly to a few more Burger King drive-thrus.

Every contest complete with prizes of this caliber must end with a grand prize. So even if your Burger King app orders haven't resulted in big winnings, there's still a chance. The 12 Days of Cheesemas is a hopeful holiday. Each time you order through the Burger King app you'll be entered to win the $30,000 grand prize. Talk about a Cheesemas miracle. That's a lot of cheddar. According to the official rules of the promotion, the winner will be notified within 3 business days of selection by phone and/or e-mail.

The 12 Days of Cheesemas is open to those who are 18 years of age or older and reside in United States. Make Cheesemas your most thrilling holiday of the year by entering for a chance to win when you order through the Burger King app. Good luck and happy holidays!