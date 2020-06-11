For the months of May and June, Bustle Digital Group (BDG) has been supporting at-risk small businesses in the wake of COVID-19 through Small Business Salutes, a spotlight on the small businesses impacted by the pandemic. We've been encouraging readers to take action by donating to charities providing immediate relief to small businesses and sharing their favorite small businesses on social media using #SmallBusinessSalutes. Now, we're excited to announce that BDG is the founding media partner of Small Business Live. Presented by live entertainment company Superfly and founder partners Tik Tok, AT&T, and Vistaprint, the philanthropic musical livestream will support the small businesses across the country that need our help the most.

Top music artists, including 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, and more will perform at the virtual event on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.. They'll also be sharing personal stories about their favorite local restaurants, barbershops, and record stores across the nation.

Viewers can donate via text using a special code that will be available ahead of June 20. All proceeds from Small Business Live will be donated to global non-profit Accion Opportunity Fund, which focuses on providing grants to small businesses run by people of color, immigrants and women — some of the communities hit hardest by coronavirus.

As a result of the pandemic, 3.5 million small businesses are now at risk of permanent closure, according to the The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses: Findings from Main Street America’s Small Business Surveyreport. And businesses owned by women and people of color in the U.S. are even more at risk, with 58% saying they are “extremely” or “very concerned” about the financial viability of their business, according to McKinsey’s US Small Business Pulse Survey.

The virtual musical experience will be livestreamed on TikTok, along with Bustle's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

Find more ways to tune in to Small Business Live on June 20 here.