In an interview with Newsweek this week, Caitlyn Jenner says Trump set the trans gender movement back decades, describing the administration as the "worst ever" in that realm. The comments seem to represent a shift for Jenner, who's has said that she voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and Twitter was quick to say "we told you so."

"They’ve set our community back 20 years, easily," Jenner told Newsweek of the Trump administration. "It’s going to be hard to change, but we’ve been through these types of things before and we’ll continue to fight it."

Jenner, a prominent trans woman, identifies as a Republican. Over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign, and in the months afterward, she caught a lot of flak from progressives and trans activists regarding how she talks about Trump and his politics. Namely, critics have grappled with how a member of the trans community who claims to fight for trans rights can simultaneously vouch for a party that's historically been opposed to protecting LGBTQ rights.

In April 2017, just months after the election, Jenner said on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers that she did not regret voting for Trump. At the same time, she acknowledged that the president and his team were not poised to protect trans rights.

"I know. I am not stupid," Jenner said to Meyers when discussing her vote for Trump. "The Republican Party does not do a good job when it comes to equality and the entire LGBTQ community. The Democrats are better there. But, for me, I have been around a long time. I am probably more conservative."

But, those on the Internet did not have patience for Jenner's comments. A slew of Twitter users immediately scolded Jenner for being slow on the uptake.

Maybe Trump Is Not Good

Jenner appeared to admit that the administration wasn't very strong on LGBTQ issues as though critics had not told her so before.

After Helping Trump Get Elected

Jenner has historically defended her vote for Trump.

Told You Two Years Ago

Many felt that they had long since tried to warn Jenner.

Totally... "Blindsided"

A writer posits that someone with the time and money to keep up with the news should have seen this coming.

Done With This Woman

Some implied that Jenner's comments veered on hypocrisy.

"As Guilty As He Is"

One user suggested that Jenner voted for Trump for personal gain and is now facing the consequences.

White Feminist

One writer suggested Jenner was just acting like someone who is out of touch until it personally affects them.

Until It Affects You

One issue Twitter users had was that Jenner hadn't generally publicly criticized the Trump administration before.

Devil's Advocate

Jenner was accused of playing "devil's advocate."

Everyone Knew

A common refrain in response to Jenner's comments was that the Trump administration's cards were already on the table, years ago.

You Cheered Him On

By voting for him, Jenner helped Trump get into office, which some critics felt made her criticisms fall rather flat.

The prevailing response from most progressives was that Jenner ignored warning signs that the Trump administration wouldn't be friendly to the LGBTQ community. Therefore, many implied, Jenner should have seen her own complaints coming years ago. Without seeming to offer any further insight, many on Twitter were less than pleased with Jenner's revelations.