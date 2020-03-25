One of the Real Housewives shows may get a dose of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, should the offer be accepted. Caitlyn Jenner wants to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she revealed in a new interview on Wednesday, Mar. 25. Here's hoping Andy Cohen is listening.

The idea of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came about during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, after Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins said that she was a huge fan of the hit reality show. "I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds," Hutchins said. And Jenner agreed that the show might make sense for her. "I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it," she admitted. "You know, I've done reality television pretty much all my life — sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, 'I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'"

Although Jenner may seem like a surprising addition to some fans, her connections to some current RHOBH cast members would make her a natural fit for the Real Housewife franchise. "I like Lisa [Rinna]. I've known her for years, and years and years," Jenner said. "Talk about someone who always reinvents herself. She's funny and fun." She also revealed that she knows Denise Richards, who is about to get into some hot water on the show's upcoming tenth season. Maybe Jenner could be a much-needed ally for her in the future.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

This is not the first time that the idea of Jenner starring on RHOBH has been brought up. In 2017, the Olympian was rumored to be joining the cast, but those reports were quickly shot down by the Housewives guru himself, Cohen. However, the Bravo star didn't deny that the prospect of it was intriguing. "It is funny to talk about and so many people emailed me tagline ideas," he said on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy. "Not only is it not true, but we haven't spoken to her about it. I don't know how this rumor started, but it's not true whatsoever."

Now that Jenner is putting the possibility of her joining the show out into the universe, maybe Cohen could help make it a reality. And Hutchins is willing to help work out the deal — especially if she could get on the show too. "Andy, call us!," she joked to ET. Who knows, this one interview could lead to some prime reality TV drama.