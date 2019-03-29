Dozens of people are being prosecuted in the college admissions scandal that has rocked the United States this past month, but lawmakers in one state are already taking further preventative action. On Thursday, California lawmakers introduced six college admissions bills that are meant to curtail similar bribery in the future, CNN reported.

"We've all watched in complete disgust by the outright fraud committed in the recent college admissions scandal across the country and in California," Assemblymember Kevin McCarty — who helped introduce the legislation — said Thursday, per CNN. "Further, it stings even more because so much of this was based in California."

If passed, the proposals would implement new regulations for private admissions consultants (William Rick Singer, a consultant, allegedly orchestrated the bribery in the admissions scandal); compel officials to study whether the SAT and ACT exams should be necessary for the application process or phased out; and prohibit California schools from giving preferential admission to children of alumni or donors.

The proposals are meant to be a legislative fix to ensure that the admissions process is more fair. Earlier this month, federal prosecutors charged dozens of wealthy parents with having fraudulently secured their children spots in elite schools.

According to prosecutors, some parents allegedly paid for other people to take the ACT or SAT tests for their children, while others worked with Singer to create false and impressive athletic profiles for students. Singer is accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in some case, millions — for every client he took on, per NPR.

More to come ...