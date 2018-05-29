You know it's going to be a good week for books when David Sedaris drops a new essay collection. His newest book, Calypso, is a hilarious ode to the anxiety that accompanies any sort of "summer vacation" or "relaxation."

But that's not the only new book to be on the lookout for this week: Legendary, a sequel to the acclaimed YA fantasy Caraval, hits bookstores on Tuesday, as does The Universe is Expanding and So Am I, the long-anticipated sequel to The Earth, My Butt, and Other Big Round Things, which came out in 2003.

Plus, there's two books out this week that will definitely appeal to TV-lovers. Marriage Vacation, the fictional book from TV Land's Younger comes out in real-life this week, and it's a must-read for anyone who's completely obsessed with the drama between Liza, her boss, Charles, and his ex-wife, Pauline, the author of the novel. Not to mention, on Tuesday Retta from Parks and Recreation drops her memoir, I'm So Close To Being The Sh*t You Don't Even Know Y'all. Trust me when I say that the book is even more hilarious than the title.

It's the official start of summer reading season, and here are the five books out this week that need to be on your radar:

'Calypso' by David Sedaris A new David Sedaris essay collection is always cause for celebration, especially when the subject matter is the writer's new vacation home off the South Carolina coast — an idyllic little house he's affectionally named Sea Section.

'Marriage Vacation' by Pauline Brooks If you, like me, are a Younger fan who ships Liza and Charles, then you definitely want to pick up this book. Written by the fictional character, Pauline Turner Brooks, a.k.a Charles's ex-wife, this is the book that launches Liza's career on the show — and sparks some major drama.

'So Close to Being the Sh*t Y'all Don't Even Know' by Retta Parks and Recreation star Retta has a story to tell — one of growing up as the child of immigrants, one of abandoning the "stable" career path in pursuit of one that always keeps her on her toes financially, and one of tackling life with humor, heart, and grace.

'Legendary: A Caraval Novel' by Stephanie Garber If you fell in love with Stephanie Garber's fantasy world in Caraval, you're in luck: Legendary takes you right back to the thick of things, but this one follows the other sister, Tella.