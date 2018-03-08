What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than to spend it deep-diving into literature created by some of the world's greatest minds? In honor of today's holiday, Cambridge University Press has made a collection of writings - blog posts, book chapters, articles, interviews - by prominent women thinkers available online through the month of March. Yes, you read that correctly: Free books from Cambridge University Press' incredible literary archive. By women, about women, for women. Happy International Women's Day, indeed.

In an announcement published earlier today, Cambridge University Press introduced their initiative, which became what seems to be now an annual tradition in 2017, as a way of actively broadening access to their resources. "We see it as intrinsic within our role to support, develop and publish the highest standards of education and research for everyone and by everyone, irrespective of gender, race, age, or sexuality," said Mandy Hill, Managing Director for Academic Publishing at the Press. "This year we have expanded our IWD2018 campaign to include work from all our academic subjects and have made content free to ensure accessibility.”

International Women's Day, which began being celebrated on March 8 in 1975, was actually first created by the Socialist Party of America (in 1909), to commemorate the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York City. For over a century, the "holiday" has proved a useful organizing tool for protests around the world.

And at the heart of Cambridge's project — breaking down academic barriers — is an important statement about feminism. That it's an ideology that should not and cannot be divorced from racial and economic politics. That education is not a privilege - it's a right. And that engaging in education, giving yourself permission to explore history and new ideals and different schools of thought is the best way to

Check out some of the incredible works being highlighted by Cambridge's 2018 Interational Women's Day campaign below - and check out the full collection here.

Happy reading!