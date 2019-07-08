Camila Cabello is known for her dark locks, but it seems that the singer made a drastic change to her signature look over the weekend. Camila Cabello has a blonde bob now that is complete with wispy bangs, taking a huge departure from her usual hairstyle.

The new look was revealed on Cabello's Instagram on July 8. The photo featured the artist wearing a sequined dress while inside a dimly-lit bar. In the picture Cabello was holding a cup of to-go coffee, and her night-out look was complete with her bright blonde bob. The hair was fashioned into a wet look, where the short crop was styled into disheveled, just-out-of-the-shower pieces. Her wispy bangs took on the same style, and the bright blonde was offset with black grown-out roots.

While it's a drastic change for Cabello, the singer confirmed the look was for an upcoming music video. Cabello captioned the photo, "What should her name be? Find you again vid is out tomorrow."

The hairstylist behind the look was Dimitris Gianneto, who is an Los Angeles-based stylist that has worked with A-listers like Meghan Trainor and Britney Spears. Suffice it to say Gianneto is an expert when it comes to blondes.

Gianneto also shared Cabello's transformation on his own Instagram, captioning the photo, "Who’s ready for camilas new look?"

Fans were excited to see Cabello, who is a perpetual brunette, try on a bright blonde look. "She has blond hair??? Omg i can’t wait for tomorrow," one follower commented. "Ready for a blonde moment ALWAYS," another commentor shared.

Seeing how this hairstyle was debuted for a music video, the chances are high that Cabello's new look isn't permanent and simply a wig. Anyone who has tried to color their dark locks blonde knows that it's a long process that takes multiple appointments. On July 6, just two days prior to this new hair debut, Cabello posted a photo on Instagram with her usual dark brown hair, so it would be very difficult for her to achieve this bright blonde shade in just one sitting.

This isn't the first time that Cabello tried on a blonde look. In Dec. 2016, Cabello showed a snapshot of herself wearing a blonde wig in order to attend a concert with her friends. In order not to be detected by fans, Cabello decided to don a curly haired blonde wig while attending a concert with her artist pal, Ashlee Juno.

Since the honey-blonde look was such a far departure from Cabello's usual style, she shared that she and Juno took on aliases that night. They became "Alexis and Betsy" for the evening.

More recently, in April 2018, Cabello tried out blonde extensions for a concert. The singer wore the caramel highlights during her Never Be the Same tour, but the blonde look took the shape of an ombre rather than an all-over color.

That same year, Cabello also tried platinum white extensions during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The nearly-white highlights were added to the tips of her back-skimming hair.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Whether the new blonde bob is permanent or not, Cabello looks amazing as a blonde.