Although she had promised some surprises leading up to the ceremony, Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys performance was way more than fans ever expected, if only because of all of her very own family members that took the stage along with her and some amazing "supporting" artists. The former Fifth Harmony star told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that "surprises" were in store when she opened the 61st Grammy Awards with J. Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug in tow. But it wasn't until she walked the E! red carpet that she divulged what that surprise would be.

Cabello told Ryan Seacrest that her whole "crew" was with her — her mom, dad, sister, and grandparents — and that they would be on stage with her when she performed. And they totally delivered.

Cabello not only opened the show with the aforementioned artists, but was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Havana") and Best Pop Solo Album (Camila). However, she the actual awards were less important to her than just "soaking" up the experience of the Grammys.

She told Entertainment Tonight in the same interview that what she really wanted out of the night was to "enjoy it and have it be a celebration of my first album and "Havana" and everything that song has done in my life."

Judging from her performance, it looked she got what she wished for.

The stage was super elaborate — set up with an exposed house, fire escape, and city street. Cabello started with "Havana" in one of the top rooms and made her way down to the "street level." She was joined by both Young Thug and J. Balvin throughout the performance, going into "Mi Gente," but the real highlight was when Ricky Martin took the stage and danced with her. The entire thing — from the set, the costumes, the music, and the talent — was a really fun celebration of Latinx music and how much the genre has lended to American pop music.

