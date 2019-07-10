A-list celebs always offer up a wealth of bathing suit inspo, whether they're lounging on the deck of their yachts, playing in the surf off of an Italian coast, or lounging poolside at their Hollywood mansions. And luckily for us, their bathing suits aren't always off-the-charts expensive. Case in point: Camila Mendes and Lucy Hale wore the same bathing suit, and the tie-dye piece was a $20 suit from Cotton:On. (Offered in sizes XXXS to XL, or 0 to 12.)

The bathing suit in question was an indigo blue and white tie-dye one-piece. Called the "Deep V One Piece Cheeky," the front of the bathing suit had medium coverage and looked like a simple suit. But the backside of the bathing suit featured a low back and long, thin spaghetti straps, giving the beach item a flirty touch.

Hale was first spotted wearing her Cotton:On one-piece on Fourth of July. The Pretty Little Liars actress posted a carousel of photos onto her Instagram on July 5, giving fans a peek into her holiday weekend. Hale celebrated her Fourth of July in a backyard with an expansive pool, so a cute suit was needed. She wore her tie-dye suit with a straw sunhat and black leather slides. In between lounging in the pool, Hale also dove into her donut-shaped pool floatie (and missed), proving that the affordable suit was the perfect piece for a fun summer day.

Mendes wore her bathing suit in a similar way. The Riverdale star donned her one-piece for Fourth of July as well, taking advantage of the blue and white color scheme. Mendes celebrated her holiday weekend poolside with friends and playing on the beach. For her summer outfit, Mendes skipped the hat and wore simple black sunglasses while wearing her retro bathing suit.

According to Cotton:On's product description, the Deep V One Piece Cheeky is the "one-piece wonder you've been scrolling for." The cheeky bottom and low cut design is part of the reason why this swimsuit is a best seller. But it also comes with more features, even with its low price point. The tie-dye bathing suit also comes with a hidden crop bust support system, removable padded cup inserts, matte gold colored hardware for a luxurious touch, and is fully lined.

The bathing suit also comes in different colorways. There are seven different print and color combos to choose from: cheetah print, blue tie-dye, tandoori red, marigold, violet fizz, tandoori stripe, and neon dewberry. The different color options also come in different price points. For example, the marigold suit is only $12 right now.

Cotton:On is an Australian and New Zealand based brand, so the company knows swimsuits. But the fast-fashion chain sells more than just bikinis and one-pieces — you can find everything from summer dresses to jeans on the site.

If you're looking for an affordable bathing suit to wear during the weekends this summer, then this $20 tie-dye piece could fit the bill. It's Mendes and Hale approved.