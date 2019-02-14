Thursday afternoon, minutes before the Senate approved a spending bill to stave off another shutdown, the White House announced that President Trump would be declaring a national emergency. Fulfilling a threat the president has made since the beginning of the 35-day shutdown several weeks ago, it would allow him to appropriate military funding for a border wall that Democrats in Congress refuse to support. But according to The Washington Post, Trump is still looking at some roadblocks along the way, as a national emergency appears likely to be challenged in court.

The power to declare a national emergency comes from the National Emergencies Act of 1975; it's basically a measure to allow the president special (temporary) powers in order to handle a crisis, without having to wait on Congress for a lengthy vote. In the past, president's have used this option to handle events like the Civil War, the Great Depression, and the Sept. 11 attacks. In fact, the nation is currently under 31 other active national emergency declarations right now, dating back to 1979.

According to the Congressional Research Service, there are a number of legal questions that will come into play if Trump goes ahead with this declaration. These include whether the current situation at the border "rise[s] to the level of a 'national emergency'," and whether it's appropriate for the military to even get involved.

