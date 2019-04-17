On Wednesday, White House national security adviser John Bolton announced that America was implementing travel restrictions on Cuba, The Miami Herald reported. As far as travel goes, visiting Cuba for purposes other than meeting family members will be restricted under the new sanctions, according to the publication.

In a clip uploaded to Twitter by Politico, Bolton can be heard saying: "The Department of the Treasury will implement further regulatory changes to restrict non-family travel to Cuba ... These new measures will help steer American dollars away from the Cuban regime or its military and security services who control the tourism industry in Cuba." The Miami Herald also noted that with these restrictions, companies who provide air travel and cruises to Cuba could be impacted since fewer trips to the country would be made.

The national security adviser delivered his remarks at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables on Wednesday. Apparently, the purpose of these limits on travel, among other things, is to tackle "the disastrous Obama-era policies, and finally end the glamorization of socialism and communism," according to Bolton.

Additionally, Bolton said the new sanctions would serve as "strong warning to all external actors, including Russia" and other countries who have supported Cuba, including Venezuela and Nicaragua.

