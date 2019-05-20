Spoilers ahead for the Game of Thrones series finale. After Jon Snow stabbed his aunt in the stomach, the remaining leaders of Westeros convened in King's Landing to discuss who would take the late Daenerys Targaryen's place. Much to everyone's surprise, Tyrion suggested Bran Stark, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, as her replacement. But can Bran really be king on Game of Thrones, since he's already got another fairly time-consuming job?

As Tyrion explained — shackled for his betrayal of Dany, by the way — to those gathered at the Dragon Pit, "There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story. Nothing can stop it. No enemy can defeat it. And who has a better story than Bran the Broken? The boy who fell from a high tower and lived? He knew he'd never walk again, so he learned to fly.... He is our memory, the keeper of all our stories." The Lannister continued, saying that since Bran had all of this knowledge, who better to become the next king of Westeros?

Bran's election seems especially unusual, given that he's — by his own admission — not really Brandon Stark anymore. He's got the whole history of Westeros hidden up in his head, so how is he going to be able to concentrate on running a kingdom? Fans were similarly nonplussed.

Furthermore, may fans were upset that Sansa — who has much more leadership experience — wasn't selected. She did used to be married to Tyrion after all, so why didn't he suggest his ex-wife for queen? Sansa would certainly be more...present than Bran, who is constantly distracted by the weight of his greensight.

