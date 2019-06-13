Since the beginning of 2019, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Utah, Missouri, and others have passed various anti-abortion bills at the state level. But can cities ban abortion? Waskom, Texas issued an ordinance calling the small city situated on the Texas-Louisiana border a "sanctuary for the unborn," Fox 26 Houston reported on Wednesday. The council said that it modeled its ordinance based on a similar resolution passed by the city council in Roswell, New Mexico, in March.

While the city council has the power to issue the ordinance, it could face legal battles if it passes, including a temporary injunction. In fact, Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said that in spite of the unanimous support the ordinance received, the city could end up tangling itself in a lawsuit in federal court (though there are no reports of legal action at the moment). "Most likely we will end up getting sued if this passes," Moore said, per The Hill. "It could go to the Supreme Court." On top of that, Waskom city attorney Kurt Truelove called the ordinance unconstitutional, per KTSA.

The announcement comes shortly after Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a six-week abortion ban into law in late May. Supporters of the ordinance in Waskom, which is 20 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana, worry that people seeking abortion in their neighboring state may turn to their city to get the procedure, per KTSA. But there are no abortion services in the city, as KTAL noted. Still, ordinance supporters are calling their move a "preventive" step.

According to KETK-TV, the city council of Waskom, a five-member all-male panel, said laws allowing abortion are "unconstitutional usurpations of judicial power, which violate both the Tenth Amendment the Republican Form of Government Clause, and are null and void in the City of Waskom."

More to come...