Even now that President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency in order to construct a wall along the United States' border with Mexico, it's still not entirely clear where the money to build the wall will come from. The biggest question lingering over the situation, though, is whether money for disaster can fund the border wall — and Senate Democrats have put forward legislation to make sure that that situation doesn't ever happen.

The bill is called the "Protecting Disaster Relief Funds Act," and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced it along with several other Democratic senators, including many of her competitors for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Warren's statement on the bill, according to a press release, focused on what she saw as Trump's failure to respond to several natural disasters that have happened so far in his term:

The Trump Administration's response to the 2017 natural disasters, which devastated communities across the United States from California to Texas to Puerto Rico, was inhumane and continues to harm communities by delaying critical funding to help the recovery. Now President Trump is threatening to use disaster relief funds to pay for a useless campaign promise – absolutely not.

Among the senators sponsoring the bill, according to The Hill, are declared presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will likely announce his candidacy soon, according to Politico.

More to come ...