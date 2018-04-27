Ever since President Donald Trump took office, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has been ramping up its immigration raids and arrests, taking an increasingly strident and aggressive posture towards undocumented immigrants. And that's not all ― ICE has reportedly wrongly arrested hundreds of American citizens too, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.

As Paige St. John and Joel Rubin reported for the Times this week, a review of internal ICE documents and federal lawsuit records, in addition to interviews with people who were arrested and detained, show the scale of the problem. Bustle has reached out to ICE for comment.

The report states that at least 1,480 people have been released from ICE custody after it was revealed that they were in fact U.S. citizens since 2012. This includes one man, a Jamaican native named Davino Watson who possessed U.S. citizenship through his father, who was jailed for a staggering 1,273 days between 2008 and 2011.

As Watson's case illuminates, this is not specifically a story about ICE under Trump. He was first arrested and jailed by ICE in May of 2008, during the final months of the Bush administration, and languished in jail for years during former president Barack Obama's first term.

The report states that those more than a thousand arrests occurred over the last six years, between 2012 and 2018. Since Trump took office, arrests by ICE have noticeably surged, although those numbers also include arrests of undocumented immigrants. According to the Times, ICE makes more than 100,000 arrests per year, which means the number of U.S. citizens wrongly arrested accounts for just percentage points of the agency's total number of arrests.

