Privacy is a relative term in the age of social media where oversharing is the norm. But, digital creepers (myself included, no judgment here) still expect a certain level of anonymity when screenshotting photos of crushes or other things we like. But, people can see when you screenshot their Instagram posts — at least, some of their posts.

So, does this mean the Wentworth cast can see the eleventy million screenshots I've taken of the their personal photos? Not exactly.

With the host of features Instagram offers, including stories, gallery photos, live videos, and hashtag stickers, it can be hard to keep up with what does what. You might already know that Snapchat sends a notification to users when someone else takes a screenshot of their snap. In the past, there has been a flurry of rumors, and outright panic, that Instagram is doing the same thing.

The level of freak out proves that many people don't want their secret social media screenshot behavior made public. So, what do you need to worry about?

The good news is that Instagram does not send users a notification if you screenshot their posts, whether they are gallery photos, single photos, stories, or videos. Phew.

Shutterstock

However, if you screenshot a disappearing photo or video sent to you via direct message, the user who sent you the DM will get notified.

The good news here is that you likely are friends with anyone who is sending you a DM so they won't think you're weird for taking a screenshot, but they will however get notified. So, before you screenshot anything that you are sent over DM on Instagram, be aware that the person on the other end will know.

You can relax in the knowledge that all of your truly secret screenshotting habits are still private; just be mindful of getting too screenshot happy with disappearing photos or videos in your DMs if you don't know the person sending you the DM.

After all, the internet is still a bit like the wild west, and things can change so quickly it can be hard to stay on top of all of the new features in the virtual world. But, for now, I'm glad my crushes on Wentworth aren't getting notified about my excessive screenshotting, unless of course they're reading this article.