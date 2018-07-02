One of the biggest dilemmas of living in a small home, aside from "where on earth do I put all my stuff", is do I have enough space to invite a pal with fur, four paws, and a tail to come and live with me? When you're looking to adopt a dog, you're going to want to give that super cute little fur ball everything it deserves and more, right? So does a small and maybe garden-less space cut it? Can you adopt a dog if you live in a flat?

Obviously before you head down to your nearest dog rescue centre and fall head over heels in love with every last pup in the place, there are some important things to consider. Adopting any dog is a huge responsibility. Thinking about whether you're in the position to offer the new furry addition to your family all the attention it needs is crucial. Getting a pet is a big financial responsibility. Not just the daily costs of food but vet bills. which can get expensive should your pet become ill. Then, there's also some very important small-space specific steps to take before you welcome a dog into your flat. So before you take that next step, here's what you need to think about before inviting a four-legged friend to come live with you.

Giphy How much space is enough space? It's a tricky one. Your dog needs to have enough room in your flat to not feel cooped up. It's common sense but it should be able to move freely around your flat and have a dedicated bed area to sleep in. Not having outdoor space can be a problem for some services certain adoption agencies won't let you adopt unless you have ground floor access to a garden. But that's not the case for all. The Blue Cross does let those without gardens adopt dogs on a case by case basis.

Giphy If you're living in rented accommodation, it's up to your landlord whether you can have a pet. You may already have a no-pet clause in your lease, in which case, sorry — no dice. But if there isn't anything explicit, then it's still wise to get written approval to show whichever charity or adoption service you're thinking of using.

Giphy If you live in a flat because you have a busy life in the city, you'll need to have a long hard think about whether you're a dog's ideal owner. Some breeds need several walks a day, constant company, and more than just your standard pet love and affection. There are workarounds, however. If you're able to afford a dog walker, that's a good solution, or if you're on good terms with your neighbours and they're at home during the day, you could see if they'd be up for dog-sitting a few hours each day.

Giphy It makes sense that the smaller the dog, the less room it will need in your home. So if you have your heart set on a Great Dane or a Newfoundland, you might need to look for a bigger house. Breeds like spaniels, greyhounds and dachshunds can be better suited to small spaces due to their size and natures. Do your research and be sure to ask the advice of your local adoption agency or dog rescue charity. While a dog's breed can be a good guide, all dogs have different personalities, so they will be best placed to advise which of their charges could be a great match for you.

Giphy Different rescue homes have different rules about the type of people they'll let adopt. Some places won't allow people who live in flats to adopt, which is totally fine. Other, city-specific adoption services like Battersea Cats and Dogs, are more flexible on their policies. Your home will be checked as part of the adoption process and the charity or service will decide whether you have sufficient indoor and outdoor space to welcome a dog.