If you're anything like me, the perfect Instagram Story takes you just as much time to construct as a regular post. From photo editing and captions to all of the emoji possibilities, it involves careful curating. But even with all that attention to detail, you could forget to do something crucial, like tagging your BFF. And if a bunch of people have already seen your Story, you might want to tag someone on your Instagram Story after posting, instead of deleting it and starting over again.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to tag someone in your Instagram Story after you've already posted it. But tagging someone on Instagram in general, whether on a Story or on a post, is rather simple. If you're posting something on your Story, after you take the picture or set up a picture from your library to post, you can tap on the screen and type "@" followed by the name of account you want to tag. You can also tag someone in your story by tapping the square-face sticker in top right-hand corner, clicking "@MENTION," and then inputting the account name. Either way, after posting your story, the person you tagged will be notified of your post.

The same goes for a regular Instagram post. When you go to post a picture, after you pass the screens where you select and then edit the pictures, you get to the section where you can input a caption. Right underneath the caption space is a section titled "Tag People." After clicking on this, you can click on the place where you want to tag someone else, and then search for their name in order to tag them. You can tag up to 20 accounts on your Instagram. And in this case, the person or people you tag will also be notified of the picture you post.

Unlike an Instagram Story, Instagram users have the ability to tag others in Instagram posts after already posting. In order to do this, you just have to click on the three dots in the right-hand corner above your picture and tap "Edit." This will allow you to change information about the photo, including the caption and the people you've tagged (if any), even after it's been posted. By clicking "Tag People" in this screen, you'll be able to tag others the same way you would before you post a photo.

Although Instagram does not have the option to tag someone in a Story after it's already been posted, the app makes tagging others on original posts and Stories pretty user-friendly. And even if you do forget to tag your bestie on the next Story you post, you can either delete the story quickly and repost it, following the steps above on how to tag them in your story, or you can just do them one better and post a best-friend-appreciation post directly on your Instagram. They'll appreciate the permanence of the post, and it'll be much easier to correct if you forget to tag them again.