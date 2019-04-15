A long vacation somewhere far away can be the perfect place for so many experiences: trying new and exciting foods, seeing sights you never thought you'd see in real life, soaking up the culture of other people, and, of yeah, having plenty of great vacation sex. (Seriously, what is it about vacation sex that makes it so much better than regular sex at home?) Getting in a little extra love while you're away is nothing to be ashamed of, whether you're doing it with the partner you're traveling with, someone you've just met that you're interested in, or someone you'll likely never see again. But one thing you do definitely need to keep in mind is using the proper protection, and that means being prepared. So, can you travel with Plan B just in case?

It's something you may consider packing as a back up plan in conjunction with your regular method of birth control. This way, if something goes wrong with your first method, you won't have to worry about searching for emergency contraception abroad.

So can you bring it with you when you travel? What makes this tricky is the question of how you can bring medication on a plane, especially when traveling abroad.

If you're flying somewhere in the United States, then you probably don't need to worry about bringing Plan B with you — you can always buy it in a drugstore if you need to, also. But if you're flying overseas to another country, that's a different story. It may not be as readily available, if it's available at all.

If you're traveling somewhere in Europe, you probably wouldn't have trouble finding Plan B on your own. You can go into a pharmacy and buy the stuff (as long as you know how to ask for it — note to self: google how to say "Plan B" in another language!). But not all countries sell Plan B. Some have "ella" or "ellaOne," which is what you're most likely to find abroad, according to Refinery29. According to the International Consortium for Emergency Contraception, 19 countries currently allow emergency contraception to be sold over-the-counter, and 76 countries require a prescription from a pharmacist. Some pharmacists have different requirements than we're used to in the U.S., like requiring a follow-up call to see how you're feeling after you buy it.

Because it can be so tricky to find Plan B in another country, your best option is to bring it with you, especially if you aren't sure you'll be able to engage in safe sex, or if you know you're going to be getting it on a lot.

Getting it on an airplane shouldn't be an issue. According to the TSA, you can travel with medications in pill or solid forms in unlimited amounts as long as they're screened. They recommend packing it in a carry-on, but you are able to check it if you want to.

It's always better to be safe than sorry, so definitely consider bringing Plan B on your next trip!