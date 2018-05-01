Forbes, The first Monday in May is upon us, and there's a whole lot that you should know before it gets here. Although the Met Gala doesn't allow cameras inside the event, there are a few ways to find out what's happening inside. Here's where all of the cameras will be and what exactly happens inside, so you're ready for the big night.

The part of the Met Gala that people are most familiar with is the red carpet. It's like other awards shows in that celebrities come and show off their incredible outfits, but with a twist — the guest list is a little more inclusive. Instead of going from E! News' red carpet coverage to another channel to watch the event, there is no coverage of the actual Met Gala.

According to Elite Daily, there will not be cameras inside the Met Gala this year. E! News will be covering the red carpet from 6:30 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. After that, you'll have to rely on the celebrities themselves to keep you up to date on what's happening inside on May 7.

Although Anna Wintour decided to ban selfies at the Met Gala, celebrities love to break the rules. Especially Kylie Jenner, who decided to openly break the rule and even make the "annual Met Gala selfie" a thing. While you might not be able to see a whole lot from inside the event, there will likely be something floating around on social media.

If you're wondering why the Met Gala is camera-free, I have one word for you — exclusivity. According to Forbes, the gala has raised over $12 million dollars per event with a single ticket costing $30,000 and a table ringing in at $275,000. On top of that, you actually have to be invited to the event by Wintour herself. If everyone knew what happened inside, people would just stay home and watch for free.

As far as what happens inside the event, apparently it's quite the party. According to previous Bustle coverage, the Met Gala has dinner and live performances from some of the biggest celebrities.

"The 'behind the scenes' is always really fun at the Met," Christine, a former Vogue staffer, told Bustle. "A tremendous amount of work goes into the production and execution of the event and the night always seemed to go smoothly, impressive, to say the least. The decor is mouth dropping, the high energy is palpable and the performances always have every guest up from their tables and dancing!"

Vogue actually got to take some images inside the event in 2017. The images show stars posing next to heavily decorated tables, standing behind gold chairs dancing, and intricate clothing items on display. Because, after all, the night is all about honoring fashion in a museum. Not just about looking great and showing performances, like other awards shows.

This year's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" and will feature designers that have been influenced by religion, like Coco Chanel, John Galliano, and Cristóbal Balenciaga. Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Donatella Versace, along with Wintour, will be hosting the event this year. Basically, it's going to be the most epic party that you've never been invited to.

While there will be some major FOMO happening on May 7, you'll at least get to see everyone walking the red carpet at the event. After that, you might want to (not-so) casually stalk celebrity Instagram pages throughout the night.

Mark your calendars and make sure your phone is charged, because it's going to be a major night of fashion. You won't want to miss a thing. You know, of what you can actually see.