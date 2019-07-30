Here is some extremely heartbreaking news: Captain Lee Rosbach's son died, the Below Deck star announced in an emotional Instagram shared on July 29. As the Bravolebrity revealed next to a photo of his son, Joshua Lee Rosbach died after a 20-year battle with substance use disorder. Captain Lee and his wife, Mary Anne, are understandably devastated by the loss of their child.

"This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest," Captain Lee wrote. "After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries. Whether you live in a 10,000 sq ft mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same."

According to BravoTV.com, Josh was only 42 years old at the time of his death. Captain Lee and Mary Anne also have four other children. As parents, Captain Lee and Mary Anne's pain is unimaginable, and it's clear how much they loved their child through everything. He wrote,

"We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled."

In his post, Captain Lee also took a moment to tell anyone fighting a substance use disorder, or for those who know of someone dealing with the awful disease, to do whatever it takes to get help. He concluded by writing, "Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them."

Many Bravo stars have sent their condolences to Captain Lee and his family, including his fellow Below Deck costar and friend, Kate Chastain. She tweeted on Monday, "Beautifully written statement by Captain Lee at what is certainly a devastating time. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Captain Lee & his wife Mary Anne in their home and the love they have for their family has always been a privilege to witness."

In addition to Chastain, Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump wrote him on Twitter, "My very deepest condolences. How sad. I feel your pain...I am so sorry." LeeAnne Locken from the Real Housewives of Dallas tweeted, "Sending you and your wife my deepest condolences and my continued prayers for healing, comfort and PEACE! LOTS OF LOVE to you both!!!"

According to Josh's obituary shared online by Dignity Memorial, his family asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Josh's memory to the Humane Society of Broward County. It's truly a sad time for Captain Lee, Mary Anne, their kids, and Josh's other loved ones. Let's all send continued love and support their way.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).