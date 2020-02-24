Cara Delevingne is making her bi-annual appearance at Fashion Month but, this time, it's as a casual show-goer and not on the runway. And what’s more, on her arm was girlfriend Ashley Benson, with whom she rarely makes a public appearance. Naturally, the couple was one of the best dressed duos as they attended the Boss show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

For the event, Delevingne chose a bright lilac suit from the brand, paired with a white T-shirt underneath. The pants were high-waisted and pleated in the front, with the jacket falling open in a casual-yet-tailored manner. On her feet were bright white ankle booties. Benson chose an oversized white coat dress, belted at the waist. The silhouette had an equally menswear-inspired vibe, complete with an oversized lapel. She finished her look off with white heeled sandals.

Though Delevingne and Benson might not hit public events on the regular, they always look stunning when they do. Their effortless cool-girl vibe ranges from denim and graphic tees to mini dresses and suiting. Right now, tailored pieces — with a casual twist — are having a moment, and Delevingne and Benson are already nailing the look. The rest of the fashion set could certainly take a cue from this stylish couple when it comes to mastering one of the biggest trends of the season.