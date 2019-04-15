While Cardi B has long been known for spitting rhymes, the rapper's thoughts on a government shutdown earlier this year has also established her as a rather unique source for political commentary. But Cardi B's no longer discussing the shutdown. Instead, she's looking ahead at the next election. Rapper Cardi B said she supports Bernie Sanders in 2020, telling Variety she would "always go with Bernie," and citing his long history of activism.

"I don't know. You know I'ma always go with Bernie," the Grammy-award winning rapper told Variety in an exclusive interview Friday at Swisher Sweet's 2019Spark Award Party in WeHo. "Because this the thing, right. Bernie don't say things to be cool. Like, there's pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time."

There are indeed photos floating around of Sanders at protests, civil rights marches, and political rallies in the 60s. The Chicago Tribune, for example, has a photo of Sanders, then a University of Chicago student, being carted away from a civil rights demonstration by police in August 1963. Sanders was reportedly arrested and later convicted on charges of resisting arrest, for which he paid $25, the paper reported.

But there's one person Cardi B definitely won't be voting for in 2020— President Donald Trump. "I hate him. I just hate him," the rapper told Variety of the current commander in chief. Okurrr.

