In a surprising announcement that she shared on her Instagram page, Cardi B won't be touring with Bruno Mars anymore this fall. The female rapper recently gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and said that she had "overestimated this whole mommy thing" and would be needing more time at home than she'd originally thought. Cardi B described the decision to withdraw from the tour as the "hardest to make."

Cardi B was originally scheduled to tour with Mars on the final North American leg of his 24K Magic World tour. However, on her page, Cardi B posted a note that explained why she wasn't:

As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover physically and mentally. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."

In his own social media post, Mars took to Twitter to confirm to fans that he was totally cool with Cardi B's decision. The tweet, titled "A Message for Cardi," read, "Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on the 24K Magic Tour. Love, Bruno."

Cardi B and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, welcomed their first daughter on July 11. That means that Kulture Kiari Cephus would have been just around two months old by the time Cardi B would've started touring with Mars, so it makes since why that feels too early.

Since Cardi B gave birth, she's been super vocal about the spectrum of emotions she's felt, rom her love of being a mom to what it's really like to be a mom, even on the bad days.

Via E! News, Cardi B recently told her Instagram followers, "It's your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f--ked up in the game. My hair's f--ked up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale."

Though she won't be taking her daughter on tour quite yet, it's probably pretty likely that Cardi B will involve her daughter in her fast-paced career at some point in the future. After all, Cardi B explained on Instagram that she named her daughter Kulture because "anything else woulda been basic."