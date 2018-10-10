It must have felt damn good for this boss in a skirt. At the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night, Cardi B nabbed the trophy for favorite rap/hip-hop artist, and the crowd loved it. As People reported, audience members gave a standing ovation and chanted her name during Cardi B's AMAs speech that thanked her daughter Kulture while referencing the haters that cropped up during her pregnancy.

“Oh my gosh, I feel nervous. Why am I so nervous?” the 25-year-old said to the Microsoft Theater audience, before thanking her fans, publicist, and her label record. She then gave a shout out to her husband, Offset of Migos, and their baby daughter.

"I really want to thank my daughter, and not just because she's my daughter but while I was pregnant I was just so influenced to be like, 'Yo, I gotta do this,'" the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said. "I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong."

Her joy seemed uncontainable; she sang the next part of her speech: "Cause they said I wasn't gonna make it, and then I had a baby. And my husband — hey, husband. Mmm."

Cardi, nominated for eight AMA awards this year and tying the record with Drake for the most nods, gave a dazzling, carnival-color show of her hit song “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and JBalvin during the awards ceremony. (It was one to see: she come on stage by lying on a spinning stage in a kaleidoscope gown and knee-high boots.) Her other nominations include: favorite new artist, favorite pop/rock female artist, favorite rap/hip-hop song and favorite video (“Bodak Yellow”), favorite soul/R&B song and favorite collaboration (“Finesse” with Bruno Mars) and favorite social artist.

Cardi B's speech alluding to her naysayer was explained in interview with Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club back in April, according to People. The Bronx native rap artist said then that people had been telling her online that motherhood would ruin her career and that it “disgusts” her.

“It just really bothers me, and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’ ” said Cardi B. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

Cardi B's AMA performance is her first since giving birth to her 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, on July 10.

