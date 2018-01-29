Cardi B’s “Butterflies In My Vagina” Comment At The Grammys Has Twitter Crying With Laughter

It was a given that nominated rapper Cardi B would make a splash at her first Grammys. And the animated artist did not disappoint her fans. When she was being interviewed by E!'s Guiliana Rancic on the Grammys red carpet, Cardi B talked about her nerves in a pretty irreverent way. You've probably heard the saying "butterflies in my stomach," but that's not the only place Cardi said she had them... Audiences had to be counting on Cardi for being one of the most unpredictable attendees of this year's awards, and the Twitter reaction that this comment in particular inspired seems to confirm that she did them proud.

"I've been dying to talk to you," Rancic said to Cardi when she showed up at her station, "How are you?" The artist — nominated for two Grammys for her single "Bodak Yellow" — answered, "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed, everything." Rancic said in agreement, "You feel it all right now." The host was right about the various emotions Cardi B was feeling, but she seemed surprise to learn where she was feeling them.

"I feel it all, oooooh, butterflies, in my stomach and my vagina," Cardi B trilled, throwing Rancic completely off guard. The host deadpanned an "...OK," while E! producers burst into laughter off screen. And that's Cardi B for you — completely disarming, real, and bizarrely relatable. Twitter was living for her brashly charming personality. You can watch the whole exchange below:

Grammys night is a long one, between the long stretch of red carpet and a longer than normal ceremony. Twitter was obviously in it for standout moments like this one. Here's how Cardi B got social media burning up on Sunday night, even before her "Finesse" remix performance with fellow nominee Bruno Mars.

She Won The Night

OK so maybe the actual Grammys don't matter. Maybe it's all about who has enough personality and guts to throw red carpet stalwarts like Rancic off their game, if even for a couple of seconds.

She Made Some People Understand The Pressure Of The Grammys For The Very First Time

Weirdly, women sort of know what she means. Right? Or what it would feel like to feel what she's feeling? Her comment makes a shocking amount of sense and let fans watching at home know that being on the Grammys red carpet, stage, and nominee list for the first time isn't for the weak.

She Previewed Some Big Days Yet To Come

Again: a shocking amount of sense. Some married woman may have understood where she was coming from. This is something they don't talk about on Say Yes To The Dress or any of its spinoffs.

She Should Maybe Talk To Her Doctor

One of the more minor side effects though.

She's Even More Than Ever Our 2018 Goals

It seems a lot of politicians are afraid of the word, so maybe we all start talking about the state of our vaginas more often? Go forth and tell the world, ladies.

She Always Keeps Things Interesting

Sometimes it feels like if you've seen one of these things, you've seen them all. Not with Cardi B around. She's going to force everyone to get up on her level.

She's Going To Be Hard To Top

How, exactly do we do any better than this? Not just at the 2018 Grammys, but in all of 2018? Cardi B already has the entire year on lock and it's still January.

Cardi B lost out on Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both to Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." But she didn't need a Grammy trophy to come out on top on Sunday night — just her own adorable, truth-telling self.