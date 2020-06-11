Celebrities have been showing off their self-done hair color and skin care routines on social media, and now, Cardi B's DIY hair mask is the latest at-home treatment to hit the internet.

In a series of Instagram stories, Cardi revealed the hydrating hair mask recipe she uses for herself and for her daughter Kulture. For the at-home treatment, Cardi combines avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, eggs, honey, and banana. The rapper and actor first combines the ingredients in a bowl before transferring them to a blender, adding the banana, and pulsing for a smooth texture.

Once it's ready, she applies the mask to Kulture's hair, adding that although she doesn't have much of a curl pattern in her own natural hair, Kulture does and that the mask helps enhance it. Cardi then showcases her own hair's texture. "It's not really curly like my daughter's hair is curly," she says. "My sh*t just doesn't get curly at all. It's just straight like this, but I still need moisture."

She then applies the mask to her hair and sweeps it up into a bun. Once she lets it sit and washes it out, the results speak for themselves. The Hustlers star returned to her feed to showcase her long, shiny, and moisturized strands.