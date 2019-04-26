With the field of Democratic candidates is getting larger and larger by the day, it can be hard to discern what makes each of them unique. Because of this, some celebrities using their platforms to urge their followers to put in the work to figure out which candidate is right for them. As Vibe reported, Cardi B is researching the Democratic Presidential candidates for the 2020 election, as she shared on Instagram, and she's urging her followers to do the same.

On April 25, Cardi took to Instagram to send a message to her fans in regards to the upcoming election cycle. The "Money" singer reposted a photo of the whopping 20 candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, including everyone from Kamala Harris to Bernie Sanders, and detailed that she's in full research mode at the moment. She wrote, in the caption for her post,

"These are the democratic nominees.I can’t front I only hurd and read on about six of them .Im going to research these names on my flight !"

She continued to stress the importance of researching the candidates now, so that one can be truly informed prior to voting for one of them in the primary elections. She wrote, "LETS START LEARNING AND ENCOURAGING VOTING NOW ! Not when is popular to do so and it’s only like four nominees left."

Like Cardi, Chrissy Teigen also took to social media to express her feelings about the ever-growing field of Democratic candidates for the nomination. In short, she said that she has strong, positive feelings about a few, "loathes" one, and still has to look into the policies of some of the others. She wrote, "I absolutely love 4 of these people. Loathe 1. Still open to hearing more from the rest! That’s all I know for sure."

Cardi and Teigen are clear about one thing when it comes to the Democratic nominee slate: There's still more research left to do. Seeing as though they both have major platforms, this focus on research is definitely an important, and necessary, message to send to their giant fanbases.

If you're a fan of Cardi, you would know that the singer is into politics and American history. In the past, she's discussed which president is her favorite (Franklin D. Roosevelt, by the way) and why she's open about discussing politics on her social media accounts. In April 2018, during an interview with GQ, Cardi detailed the important reason why she brings up the subject online, saying:

"I'm always watching the news. I'm always looking at it on my phone. I hate when you talk about something that's going on in the community, people think, because you're famous, you doing it for clout. But you concerned about it because you are a citizen of America; you are a citizen of the world."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cardi's own words, she's simply being an informed citizen by following along with all of the goings-on in the world. And, based on her (and Teigen's) message on researching candidates, she's, rightly, urging others to follow her lead.