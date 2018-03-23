Celebrities are just like me and you. Right now, many of them are in the midst of dealing with their taxes, including everyone's fave, Cardi B. The rapper's even letting fans know exactly how she feels about tax season. As reported by The Cut, Cardi B wants answers about where her tax money goes, and she described all of her many tax-related concerns in a new Instagram vid.

On March 22, she started her video with, "So, you know, the government is taking 40 perfect of my taxes, and Uncle Sam I want to know what you're doing with my f*cking tax money."

Honestly, it's a valid concern to wonder where your tax money actually goes. She then proceeded to make a point about how with some causes you know where your money goes if you donate, so it'd be great if you got the same kind of update back concerning your taxes. Cardi said, "When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation."

The realness didn't stop there, though. The singer diverged in a major way and brought up a myriad of legitimate problems to Uncle Sam's attention:

"I want to know what you're doing with my f*cking tax money, because I'm from New York and the streets is always dirty. We were voted the dirtiest city in America. What is y'all doing? There are still rats on the damn train. I know you're not spending it in no damn prison cuz y'all be giving n*ggas two underwears, one jumpsuit for like five months."

Cardi's rant may be funny but, in the midst of the hilarity, she makes some serious points about a couple of different issues. New York City is indeed the dirtiest city in the United States, according to USA Today. The singer also touches on tax money going to American prisons. She ended her rant with, "I want to know. I want receipts ... Uncle Sam, I wanna know what you're doing with my motherf*cking money."

This isn't the first time that Cardi's been outspoken about taxes. As The Cut reported, journalist Yashar Ali pointed out that the singer had already blessed the world with a hilarious video aimed at helping her tax situation. In the video, from December 2017, she gave a plea to everyone who owed her money. Basically, she told them to wait until 2018 because of the taxes that would be taken out. She explained the whole tax situation to her followers in a such a light-hearted manner that only she could pull off.

She told her followers, "If you owe me a check, hold that motherf*cker for 2018. Because the way the motherf*cking IRS is trying to come for me for tax season..." Based on her more recent video, it seems like she's still trying to get the tax situation under control.

Cardi likely has a lot of fans in her corner when it comes to her tax-related rant, but she has one very famous face showing her their support: Diddy. The rapper posted Cardi's most recent Instagram video soon after she uploaded it and couldn't help but agree with her concern. He told his followers, "I'VE BEEN ASKING THE SAME MOTHER F*CKIN QUESTION!!!! Real talk. WHERE'S IT AT!!!! We need some back so we can take care of our people!!!"

Cardi's quest for tax answers isn't the first time that the singer's had a relatable rant on social media. As Oxygen reported, the "Bodak Yellow" singer took issue with a hotel's room service menu for having such inflated prices. In a video, she spoke about how wild it was for them to sell cereal for $7, and she's not wrong. She said, "I feel like I'm getting hustled and bamboozled every single f*cking day, everywhere I go."

One can always count on Cardi to keep things hilariously real, whether she's discussing a high-priced bowl of cereal or the pitfalls of tax season.