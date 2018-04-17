Somehow, in between promoting her new hit album and preparing to give birth, Cardi B is also planning out her upcoming wedding. She and fiancé Offset have yet to set a date, but she may have just revealed their first dance song — and it sounds like Cardi B's wedding could include a sentimental R&B track from the '80s.

Fresh off her on-stage debut at Coachella, Cardi B was interviewed by the legendary Nardwuar on April 16. Nardwuar is known for giving his interview subjects several incredibly personal gifts — gifts that often reveal little-known facts about the musicians he interviews.

At the end of his chat with Cardi B, Nardwuar's final gift to the rapper was an vinyl album by '80s R&B singer Al B. Sure! (at the 8:45 mark in the video below).

"What can you say about Al B. Sure!?" Nardwuar asks the rapper. "Well, one day I'm going to have a wedding, and I would love for, um ... " Cardi trails off and hesitates, seemingly stopping herself from saying much more. "You know there's a song that you've got to cater to your loved one? I'll cater an Al B. Sure! song for my loved one."

It's not totally clear what she means by that, but it seems like she's either saying that, one, Offset is an Al B. Sure! fan, and wants to play one of his tracks at their wedding, or, two, that Cardi is actually the Al B. Sure! fan, and could possibly be planning to dedicate one of his songs to her new husband after they're married. I mean, right?

Either way, Cardi then proceeds to break out into one very specific Al B. Sure! song: "Nite and Day," a slow-jam that earned the singer a nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the 1989 Grammys.

NardwuarServiette on YouTube

Cardi sings a few lines of the song, more specifically the part that goes, "I'll love you more in the rain or shine / And making love in the rain is fine / A love so good and I call it mine / Love is blind." Aww. So sweet. She almost looks like she might shed a tear towards the end.

Offset proposed to the "Bartier Cardi" singer back in October 2017, and in November she told New York Magazine that, “[everybody] got to be wearing red" when they finally tie the knot. “And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good."

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At an event before the Grammys in January 2018, Cardi also revealed to E! that she wanted to get married "around the fall time," but that she and Offset might have to push their wedding plans back, due to their super busy schedules.

"It's not only about the wedding date," she continued. "It's not just one day. It's gotta be a whole almost two weeks type of thing. We want a honeymoon. Do we even have time for that?"

Of course, her super busy schedule hasn't prevented her from imagining what her wedding gown will look like when the big day comes. On February 9, Cardi told the New York Post that she wanted her dress to be, "traditional, big, and white. A fairytale dress."

Hopefully, the couple will find the perfect time to have their wedding one day soon. And when they do, considering their hip hop power-couple status, it'll no doubt be a star-studded affair. And who knows — maybe they'll even be able to convince Al B. Sure! himself to sing "Nite and Day" for them on their special day. If not, though, having Cardi sing the song, Cardi-style would be a pretty great back-up.