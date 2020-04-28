Fashion Week will look remarkably different this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Carine Roitfeld is one step ahead of the shift. The CR Fashion Book founder is hosting a major runway show and making sure that the world can still gain access to a front-row seat from their couch. She announced an event named Fashion Unites, which will be a virtual runway event that is debuting with amfAR Against COVID-19.

The models will be wearing looks from their personal wardrobes that have been remotely styled by Roitfeld and her team. And, of course, because it’s a streaming event, there will be tons of behind-the-scenes content to add to the experience. Participants will include Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, and more.

In a press release, Roitfeld noted that even if the world is socially distancing and staying home in quarantine, fashion is a way to bring people together and to support small brands that are struggling as the retail industry is put on hold. “As we face times of great uncertainty, our support for one another is more important than ever,” Roitfeld shared, adding, “Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together."

The event will be available to stream on YouTube on Friday, May 1 at 8pm GMT.